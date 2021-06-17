Real Madrid are said to have enquired about Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe during brief negotiations.

Arsenal have been searching for a creative midfielder ahead of next season with Martin Odegaard quickly becoming a priority after his impressive spell on loan from Real Madrid in the second half of last season.

But it looks increasingly unlikely the Gunners will be able to pull off a deal with Carlo Ancelotti appearing to want the Norwegian back at Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next season, according to ABC Deportes.

Despite that, the Gunners still enquired about the possibility of signing Odegaard this summer, according to CBS Sports, and during those early negotiations, it’s reported Real Madrid responded by asking about Emile Smith Rowe.

The report claims there were no further discussions after that with Arsenal having no interest in losing talented midfielder Smith Rowe, while Los Blancos are equally keen to keep Odegaard.

But while Arsenal may well need to look elsewhere to land their creative midfielder, it is quite the nod to Smith Rowe that Ancelotti and Real Madrid see the level of the 20-year-old’s talent.

Smith Rowe established himself as a big part of Mikel Arteta’s plans this season, making 37 appearances across all competitions, and while Odegaard appears to be out of sight, Arsenal fans will be relieved to head the talented midfielder they already have is sticking around.