“Impossible” – Sergio Ramos immediately rules out transfers to two clubs following Real Madrid exit

Sergio Ramos has ruled out two destinations as he enters a future without Real Madrid.

Ramos has confirmed he is leaving Los Blancos after 16 years at the club, winning all there is to win, including four Champions League titles, after failing to come to an agreement over a new contract.

The 35-year-old has since revealed he tried to accept the offer of a reduced wage on a one-year contract, but he was told it was ‘too late’ by Real Madrid, and so his departure was confirmed.

But where next for the centre-back?

After his departure from the Spanish capital was confirmed, former club Sevilla were the first to be linked, but alongside Real Madrid’s eternal rivals Barcelona, they have been ruled out by the man himself.

“I’m not joining Sevilla, this is not even an option,” he said during his departure press conference, as transcribed by Fabrizio Romano.

“Barcelona? Impossible. You’ll never see me at Barça. I don’t know which club I’m joining yet. When I’ll know, I’ll be the first to announce it.

“It’s not time to talk about my future.”

Ramos missed as many as 35 games through injury this season, potentially putting many clubs off from committing a large salary for the Spain international.

Though, with the serial winner available on a free transfer, there could yet be plenty of suitors for his signature ahead of next season.