Thierry Henry has delivered his verdict on James Maddison with a message to the Leicester City star amid links with Arsenal.

Maddison has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this week after it was reported Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the midfielder.

Leicester City are unlikely to want to sell one of their prize assets ahead of another Europa League campaign, but reports from the Daily Mail have suggested the Gunners are confident there is a deal to be done at the right price.

A package worth around £60million has been mooted, despite the Foxes reportedly rejecting a deal worth around £70million last summer, though it is not yet clear whether Arsenal are prepared to spend that figure to end their search for a creative midfielder.

But as many Gunners fans clamour for the signing of the England international, club legend Henry has sent a message to Maddison during an Instagram live session with PUMA football, as published by football.london.

“Keep on doing what you’re doing because I love the way you’re playing,” Henry told Maddison. “I like to watch players like you. (Players) that think.

“Thinking is important in the game and there’s one thing we don’t use often, which is our brain.”

“Don’t be scared of having a big ego.”

Maddison had another impressive season for the Foxes with 11 goals and 10 assists from midfield, but he was left out of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad after picking up a hip injury in the back-end of the season.