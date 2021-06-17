Fikayo Tomori sends message to Chelsea fans after completing permanent AC Milan transfer

Fikayo Tomori has sent a heartfelt message to Chelsea and to the club’s fans after completing a permanent transfer to AC Milan.

The England international spent the second half of last season on loan at the San Siro after struggling for playing time at Stamford Bridge, and he impressed a great deal in his brief time in Italy.

MORE: Chelsea have crucial edge over PSG in Hakimi transfer battle

Milan ended up deciding to make Tomori’s move permanent, and Chelsea will surely be regretting giving them the option of triggering a permanent deal.

Still, Tomori clearly has strong feelings for the west London giants after coming up through their academy, with his Instagram message making it clear just how important they’ve been in his career…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fikayo Tomori (@fikayotomori)

Chelsea fans will surely be wishing Tomori well, and, who knows, perhaps there’s a chance of a second spell with the Blues in the future?

Tomori is still young and has a big future ahead of him, so it might be that he’ll fancy another spell back in England at some point, even if he looks to be at the right club for him now in Milan.