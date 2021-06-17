Tottenham are reportedly looking at Gennaro Gattuso as an alternative to hiring Paulo Fonseca as manager, with that move now looking in serious doubt, according to various sources.

See below for the latest on Spurs’ manager search, with the north London side still hunting for a replacement for Jose Mourinho, who was sacked towards the end of the 2020/21 season.

Gianluca Di Marzio has tweeted an update on Fonseca’s move to Tottenham possibly falling through, with Gattuso being contacted as a backup plan…

This seems a risky move for Tottenham, with Gattuso known for being a bit hot-headed.

The Italian tactician only recently took charge of Fiorentina, but left the job after just a few weeks after disagreeing over the club’s transfer targets and plans for the first-team squad, according to Sky Sports.

It’s not clear if Gattuso really seems an ideal fit for Spurs, unlike Fonseca, who seemed a strong candidate.

Not an ideal start to the summer for Tottenham…