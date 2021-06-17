Tottenham’s Paratici lines up alternative Serie A frontmen targets if Man City attacker can’t be secured in potential Kane swap deal

Fabio Paratici’s arrival at Tottenham as the club’s new Director of Football has led some to speculate over the London-based side’s potential interest in a number of Serie A stars.

Liverpool-linked Dusan Vlahovic and Mauro Icardi are two names that have been suggested as targets by Tuttosport (via Sport Witness).

According to the publication, however, the Premier League outfit could kick off their transfer window with a swap deal for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, with Harry Kane going the other way (presumably with the Citizens greasing the wheels with a considerable cash sum).

The England international has been strongly linked with a departure from the English capital, with both Manchester clubs said to be considering moves for the forward this summer.

READ MORE: Bundesliga outfit’s executive hopes to convince Jurgen Klopp to get involved with club ‘in some capacity’

That being said, the player’s long-term contract – not set to expire until 2024 – remains a major stumbling block with regard to a potential switch, with Daniel Levy unlikely to sanction the striker’s exit for anything less than a £100m plus fee.

Assuming that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side commits to bringing in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho for an amount likely in excess of £70m, it’s difficult to then see the Red Devils plumping out on another big money move for the England captain.

It would theoretically leave their city rivals in the driving seat, with Pep Guardiola’s men in need of a quality new forward following club legend Sergio Aguero’s departure on a free.