Manchester United “got their wires crossed” with embarrassing transfer blunder

Manchester United may have “got their wires crossed” with their transfer pursuit of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

According to Pete O’Rourke, speaking below in The Done Deal Show, it seems the reason behind Man Utd making such a low bid of just £10million for Trippier, which was never likely to be enough, may have been because they made an error about how long the England international had left on his contract, thinking it was just one year when it is in fact two…

You would really expect a big club like United to get these things right, and their fans surely won’t be impressed with this blunder, which has now seen the deal run into complications, according to O’Rourke.

The Red Devils could really do with signing Trippier to give them more of an attacking edge at right-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka more of a defensive-minded full-back, as opposed to bringing much in the way of skill or delivery to his play.

O’Rourke adds that Diego Simeone is still relying on Trippier, so it might be tricky for United to get this done, even though the reporter adds that the player himself is keen on returning to the Premier League.

