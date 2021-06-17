Agent of Manchester United star slams “complete bulls**t” transfer rumours

The agent of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has hit out at the recent transfer rumours involving his client.

The Netherlands international did not have the best of times in his first season at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for some reason barely giving him any opportunities in his starting line up.

This has led to some talk that Van de Beek could make a quick move away from Man Utd, despite only joining from Ajax a year ago.

It seems, however, that his agent thinks the speculation is a load of rubbish, with Van de Beek having held talks with Solskjaer about his plans for next season…

United fans will hope they can finally see the best of Van de Beek, who looked a class act in his time at Ajax.

The 24-year-old could end up being a useful option if Paul Pogba leaves, with the Frenchman’s future also the subject of some speculation as he heads towards the final year of his contract with United.