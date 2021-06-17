Real Madrid expect Manchester United transfer target to leave after major development

Real Madrid are reportedly expecting Raphael Varane to leave the club amid recent transfer gossip linking him with Manchester United.

The France international has had a fine career at the Bernabeu but is now approaching the final year of his contract, and it seems he’s not going to be staying.

MORE: Luke Shaw hits out at Jose Mourinho treatment

Varane has been linked with Man Utd by the Manchester Evening News, and now Carrusel Deportivo claim that Real are expecting he will be moving on after he twice rejected the offer of a new deal with the Spanish giants…

? En el Madrid YA CUENTAN con que VARANE abandona el club ? No renovaría, ya le han presentado dos ofertas y el Madrid entiende que NO va a renovar ?? Fichado Alaba y se mantiene a Nacho, Militao y el cuarto central podría ser JESÚS VALLEJO ?? Información @mariotorrejon pic.twitter.com/oxhb683HUG — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) June 17, 2021

This is a big loss for Madrid, who have also just bid farewell to Sergio Ramos – another long-serving defender and important player.

United fans will hope their club can take advantage and lure Varane to Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of a better partner for Harry Maguire than unconvincing duo Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Solskjaer’s side weren’t too far off challenging for the Premier League title last season, but they’ll surely need just a little more top quality in key areas if they are to get closer to Manchester City next year.