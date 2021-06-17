(Video) Henderson and Manchester United-linked Grealish ruthlessly joke about Champions League in front of Foden

Phil Foden will have had a recent wound reopened at the England camp following Jordan Henderson’s chat with Jack Grealish over the Champions League.

The clip in question captured the Manchester United-linked forward asking the Liverpool captain whether players had to wear suits to the competition’s final.

With the Reds midfielder confirming as much – the pair seemingly unaware of Manchester City star Phil Foden sitting behind them – the Aston Villa star joked about how frustrating it would be to get dressed up for a final you lose in.

The highly-rated 21-year-old appeared a little taken aback by his England teammate’s comments, which will have no doubt invited in recent memories of the player’s involvement in the Citizens’ 1-0 defeat to fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea in Porto.

Following England’s victory over Croatia in their group stage clash, Foden will no doubt be hoping he can turn away his own demons in Europe by helping Gareth Southgate’s men in their bid to continue their positive start to the European Championship.

Foden is triggered ? pic.twitter.com/blcPZ98slI — Chessy Hour ?? (@ChessyHour) June 16, 2021

Pictures courtesy of the FA