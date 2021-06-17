Video: Memphis Depay fires the Netherlands in front with superb penalty vs Austria

Memphis Depay has shown his quality with a well-taken penalty to give the Netherlands the lead over Austria tonight.
Watch below as the Lyon forward makes no mistake with a clinical spot-kick to give Holland the advantage in this evening’s Euro 2020 clash…
? Memphis Depay kept his cool to put Netherlands ahead from the penalty spot.#NED 1-0 #AUT
??? Watch live: https://t.co/tdeQaHSv4z #bbceuro2020 #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/RW2OGYYH9A
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 17, 2021
Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport
Depay has been in fine form for Lyon and is a key player for his country, so Dutch fans will hope he can have a good tournament this year.
This is a decent start, and one imagines the Netherlands will now be the big favourites to go on and win this match.