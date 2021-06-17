Menu

Video: North Macedonia’s bizarre training routine might explain why they’re performing so badly…

North Macedonia are the lowest ranked team at Euro 2020, and perhaps it’s starting to become obvious why…

Just look at this bizarre training routine that the players were put through before their game against Ukraine. Yeah, they went 2-0 down pretty quickly…

Maybe there’s something to it and all the big teams will be doing it soon, but it’s very hard to believe this serves any kind of purpose.

Then again, it looks kind of fun, so fair play if they’re just there to enjoy themselves.

