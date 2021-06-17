Former Manchester United star wants Red Devils ace in and Chelsea player out of England XI to take on Scotland

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has called on some changes to be made to the England team when they take on Scotland in their Euro 2020 clash tomorrow.

The Three Lions started the tournament with a 1-0 win over Croatia in their first game, with Raheem Sterling scoring the winner in the second half thanks to a neat assist by Kalvin Phillips.

Gareth Southgate surprised a few people with his team selection that day, as big names like Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho missed out, while Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell were also both overlooked as Kieran Trippier played in the unfamiliar role of left-back.

Brown now hopes to see Marcus Rashford from his old club Man Utd come in, while he also thinks Grealish could replace Chelsea star Mason Mount in the attacking midfield department.

It remains to be seen how much Southgate will really want to change things, but Brown, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their European Championships 5-a-side Bet, made his case for some tweaks to the line up.

“He’s (Grealish) a unique player; there aren’t many out there quite like him. He can produce something on his own, he’s so comfortable on the ball. Foden’s comfortable but he’s different to him. He’s a bit more Gazza-ish than Foden,” Brown said.

“But I do think Southgate will play things differently, I honestly do. I think he’ll bring in a few fresh faces. If you want to do a straight swap in midfield, it would be Grealish for Foden. I thought Foden went pretty quiet after 30 minutes or so against Croatia. Marcus Rashford could come in for Raheem Sterling for me as well, if he wanted to give Sterling a break.”

He added: “I really like Mason Mount, I think he’s such a talent. But you could easily swap him out and bring in Jude Bellingham if you wanted to. He’s exceptional for his age, he doesn’t hold anything back.

“This game against Scotland is going to be quick, there’ll be tackles flying in. I don’t think it’ll settle for a good 25 minutes, but once it does, with the players that we have, I think we’ll get on top.”