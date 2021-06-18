Barcelona can now once again count on AC Milan as a side that would be keen on permanently signing out-of-favour defender Junior Firpo after the Rossoneri changed their stance, per Mundo Deportivo…

Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are only interested in offloading the left-back permanently, as the cash-strapped side scramble to raise funds.

The Spanish outlet state that Milan are now open to a permanent deal for the 24-year-old, having seemingly only been interested in a loan switch beforehand.

It’s added that there’s other interest from Serie A, with Fiorentina and Napoli keen on the Spanish-Dominican, whilst Premier League teams Southampton and West Ham are also willing to shell out for the signing of Firpo.

Barcelona recruited Firpo for an initial fee of €18m in a deal worth up to €30m in the summer of 2019, but the ace has struggled to make an impression at the Camp Nou.

Firpo has seen very limited action owing to the fact that his role is as a backup or rotation option to the long-serving Jordi Alba.

The former Spain Under-21s international started 15 of his 23 appearances in his debut season for the Blaugrana, but has been left to a very fringe role this term.

Firpo has only earned a start in the eyes of Ronald Koeman in 7 of his 18 appearances across all competitions this term.

The attack-minded ace showed serious promise during his time at Real Betis and the fact he’s only 24 years old should mean that Barcelona can eventually find a suitor, though they may make a loss.