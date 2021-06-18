Arsenal are hoping to tie fan favourite Kieran Tierney to a new contract within days, with the Telegraph (subscription required) reporting that the left-back is in advanced talks over a new five-year deal.

The Telegraph report that Arsenal believe they are close to ‘finalising’ a new deal for the 24-year-old with the club ‘keen to reward’ the Scotsman for his fine performances since joining from Celtic.

Tierney has suffered regular injury troubles since arriving in North London but has really shown his quality whenever he’s been fit, the ace has emerged as a key player after 62 appearances for the club.

The imminent completion of a new five-year contract just goes to show how highly the Gunners rate Tierney, with the Telegraph adding that the defender is seen as a ‘future captain’.

News of the North London outfit securing a contract for one of their best players comes as Mikel Arteta and Co. are preparing themselves for what seems to be a massive overhaul this summer.

See More: Arsenal could land a key target for less than half of the initial £35m asking price

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool defender on the verge of joining Newcastle United after snubbing contract extension (Video) Alexander Isak almost scores incredible solo goal for Sweden after toying with Slovakian defence Official: Chelsea midfielder leaves the club after eight years

Tierney started 20 of his 24 appearances across all competitions in his debut season, injuries didn’t impact the ace quite as much this term as he went to feature 32 times from the get-go in 2020/21.

The Scotland international, who could feature for his nation in their all-important Euros clash against England tonight, reportedly holds a ‘strong relationship’ with Arteta which has clearly been fruitful.

Arsenal will need to call on hard-working figures like Tierney if they’re to improve from their dismal eighth-placed finish come next season.