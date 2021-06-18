Arsenal could land a key target for less than half of the initial £35m asking price

It’s likely that a lot of clubs are going to sell players at a loss this summer, but that’s mainly because the transfer market was inflated to ridiculous levels in recent years rather than a reflection of their ability.

There’s less money going around and some teams will need to sell players to help make up for the lost revenue last season, so it won’t be a surprise if there are a few transfers that look like bargains.

Sander Berge could be the perfect example, as it was reported earlier in the summer that he was a key target for Arsenal, but the main problem was Sheffield United’s asking price of around £35m.

He’s a good player with Champions League experience and he can play in midfield or in defence, but that may be more than Arsenal wanted to pay and it would explain why they started to look at other targets.

Interestingly it now appears that there is some interest from Serie A giants Napoli in his signature, but Football Italia have reported that Sheffield United are now willing to sell for around €16m so that would make him much more affordable to the Gunners.

Napoli are pushing for a loan move with an option to buy so a transfer isn’t close to happening at this point, and it does mean that a move to Arsenal could be more realistic if the interest is still there.