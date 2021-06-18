It’s often easy to assume that a transfer is essentially done because of how it’s reported on, but the deal to take Grantix Xhaka from Arsenal to Roma isn’t completed yet.

It did sound like it was just a case of sorting out the formalities with some of the reports that were going around, but there was a huge setback a couple of days ago when the BBC claimed that Roma’s bid has actually been rejected.

At that stage the offer was €15m, while there was also the classic move of reported interest from Roma in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as they tried to increase the pressure on Arsenal to accept that bid.

The latest report from La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Vocegiallorossa has indicated that the Gunners’ tactics have worked out, with the Serie A giants now willing to pay the €20m asking price.

That report also adds that an agreement over personal terms has been in place for days so it’s just a case of sorting out the final fee and the structure of it, but it looks like he will be making that expected move to Roma after all.