According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, the new five-year contract that Kieran Tierney is finalising with Arsenal is worth £110,000-a-week.

Per BBC Sport, Tierney put pen to paper on a deal that is worth £75,000-a-week when he arrived from Celtic, though that does not include bonuses, so he’s now notching a raise of £35,000-a-week.

Ornstein reports that the new deal for the left-back is likely to be confirmed once Scotland’s participation in the Euros is over, which looks like it will come to an end in the Group Stages barring a unlikely upset victory by Tierney and the Tartans against England tonight.

The insight into the new weekly wage that Tierney will take home from the Athletic comes a couple of hours after the the Telegraph (subscription required) reported that ‘advanced talks’ were being held.

Tierney has proved himself to be a quality player for Arsenal, though he’s not played as much as many would’ve liked due to constant injury troubles – which have hurt the ace in his entire career to date.

The passionate left-back, who is clearly a future leader for the North London outfit, was limited to 24 appearances in his debut campaign but improved on that in 2020/21 with 32 outings.

Whilst a new deal for someone that should shape up the core of the team for many years to come is of course good news, some fans may be unhappy with the hefty raise awarded. Not as a slight to Tierney, but rather it being a risky move considering the Gunners are no closer to returning to Champions League football.