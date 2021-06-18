Menu

Manchester City star wanted by Barcelona, Spanish giants need to sell Frenchman to raise funds

Barcelona are keen on signing Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte – but need to shift Clement Lenglet first, according to ESPN.

Laporte was supposed to be a long-term solution for Man City at centre-back, but with the arrival of Ruben Dias, and the resurgence of John Stones, he’s been forced to watch from the sidelines.

His absence is unjustified, with the Frenchman being one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League in the seasons prior – but the game of football can be a cruel mistress at times.

Nevertheless, Laporte doesn’t have to suck it up and accept a bit-part role at the Etihad. He could always seek a move elsewhere, and as per ESPN, Barcelona are keen.

Aymeric Laporte in action for Manchester City

Barcelona will be well aware of Laporte’s strengths, with the centre-back having signed for City from La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao. They’re now thought to be keen to bring him back to Spain.

At 27-years-old, Laporte is right at the peak of his powers, and with Gerard Pique getting on, and Samuel Umtiti’s progression having stunted, he would walk into the Barcelona starting eleven.

Interested they may be, ESPN do also note that a deal to sign Laporte will not be plausible for the Catalan giants unless they are able to sell French defender Clement Lenglet.

Barcelona are thought to be willing to listen to offers for Lenglet, how much they’d demand in exchange for him remains to be seen, whether it would be enough to sign Laporte is also unclear.

