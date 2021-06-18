Bundesliga side to make a second transfer bid for Chelsea target – Still some way short of the €30m asking price

Chelsea’s focus appears to be on a striker and a new full-back going into this summer, but they may need to add a long-term option to the centre of their defence too.

Fikayo Tomori’s expected move to AC Milan has now gone through, while it would be a surprise if Thiago Silva has more than one year left in him at the top level.

There are plenty of options in the current squad so there may not be a need for an immediate starter, but Malang Sarr didn’t show a lot last season at Porto to suggest that he was ready to step up so someone who can grow into the team would make sense.

A report from Get Football News France has quoted Foot Mercato as suggesting that Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix is still a target for Chelsea, but it’s RB Leipzig who are making the aggressive moves to sign him just now.

At this point it’s believed that an initial offer of €18m was rejected – a second bid worth over €20m is now set to come in, but Wolfsburg want closer to €30m and they are happy to hold out until an offer gets closer to that mark.

It does mean that Chelsea have a good chance of signing him if that interest is legitimate, but it does feel like they have bigger priorities just now.