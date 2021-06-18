Chelsea and Juventus interested in signing Barcelona midfielder

Chelsea and Juventus are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Pjanic established himself among the world’s finest midfielders during his time as a Juventus player. A world-class passer of the ball and set-piece taker, he earned himself admirers in Barcelona.

Barcelona made their move, offering Brazilian Arthur Melo in exchange, with a deal being done and the two players heading in opposite directions. It hasn’t been a move which has paid off for Pjanic.

The Bosnian has been unable to play his best football at Barcelona, for whatever reason, with a summer exit from the Spanish giants now being mooted as a possibility.

MORE: Exclusive: Achraf Hakimi feels let down by PSG, Chelsea showing intent to get deal done

According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea and Juventus are interested in signing Pjanic this summer.

? Dos alternativas más para Pjanic ? PSG y Chelsea se interesan por el centrocampista del Barça ¿Dónde acabará el Bosnio? pic.twitter.com/0TQMMzlsp1 — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) June 18, 2021

Pjanic played under Massimiliano Allegri in Turin, while he’s also just the kind of midfield player that Thomas Tuchel admires.

Whether either side will turn their interest into an official bid remains to be seen, but it’s certainly one to keep an eye on as things develop in the coming weeks and months.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news