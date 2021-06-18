Chelsea really do mean business ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Ever since Thomas Tuchel took over the managerial reins from Frank Lampard, the Blues have looked a completely different outfit.

Still as swashbuckling in attack as they were under their former midfielder, the German has added some steel to the defence and, as a result, their Champions League triumph was fully deserved.

Kings of Europe obviously gives them cachet, and the club are keen to cash in.

Indeed, there are three players that Tuchel is targeting this summer which would arguably improve what they already have in situ, and make the west Londoners even more difficult to beat.

According to football.london, Inter’s Achraf Hakimi, West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland are all in Chelsea’s cross hairs.

The Sun quote sources in Italy as suggesting that Hakimi has already verbally given the go-ahead to the deal, with Rice a former Blues youth player and Mason Mount’s best mate.

Haaland appears destined to go to the club that will pay him and his agent the most money, and Chelsea aren’t backward in that regard.