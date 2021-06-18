‘Crying out for Jack Grealish’ – These England fans react to ‘awful’ first-half performance against Scotland

Some England fans have demanded the introduction of Jack Grealish after an ‘awful’ and ‘absolutely shocking’ first-half performance against Scotland this evening.

The Three Lions have enjoyed a considerably better share of the possession but have failed to make that dominance of the ball count, as Scotland have went close themselves on a couple of occasions.

Gareth Southgate’s men did not manage a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, however John Stones did rattle the post early on.

It does seem like the ideal kind of fixture for a player of Grealish’s skillset, England need to get a real grip on the game and that starts with better chance creation in the final third.

Here is how some of the England faithful have reacted to the first-half display:

No one in midfield is getting the ball & running at the Scotland defence. Foden has made half a dozen decent runs in behind but no one is wanting to try & feed him in. This game is crying out for Jack Grealish to be brought on. — antoneee??. (@antoneee_x) June 18, 2021

That was dreadful and I’ve seen Aly Cissokho pretend to be a professional footballer — Max (@MaxGarfield2003) June 18, 2021

It’s time for Grealish to come on! — LUKE (@_DAVlES) June 18, 2021

Get sterling off for grealish — VenezuelanVydra (@VelumptiousV) June 18, 2021

Absolutely shocking — Nathan Peel (@natpeel7) June 18, 2021

Awful performance. Defensive from kick off. Changes needed now — Danny Duce (@duceydan) June 18, 2021

Sideways backwards sideways ? — Elliot (@Zurrbs) June 18, 2021

If Grealish was to enter the fray, it would be interesting to see who Southgate would take off to make way, as the Aston Villa man could feature out wide instead of Raheem Sterling or Phil Foden or even in the middle of the park for one of Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice or Mason Mount.