Menu

‘Crying out for Jack Grealish’ – These England fans react to ‘awful’ first-half performance against Scotland

England National Team
Posted by

Some England fans have demanded the introduction of Jack Grealish after an ‘awful’ and ‘absolutely shocking’ first-half performance against Scotland this evening.

The Three Lions have enjoyed a considerably better share of the possession but have failed to make that dominance of the ball count, as Scotland have went close themselves on a couple of occasions.

Gareth Southgate’s men did not manage a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, however John Stones did rattle the post early on.

It does seem like the ideal kind of fixture for a player of Grealish’s skillset, England need to get a real grip on the game and that starts with better chance creation in the final third.

See More: Video: Mason Mount fires wide with early close-range chance for England against Scotland

Here is how some of the England faithful have reacted to the first-half display:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mason Mount fires wide with early close-range chance for England against Scotland
The two players that Chelsea are offering to beat European rivals to major transfer
Video: John Stones misses a huge chance for England vs Scotland as he hits the post

If Grealish was to enter the fray, it would be interesting to see who Southgate would take off to make way, as the Aston Villa man could feature out wide instead of Raheem Sterling or Phil Foden or even in the middle of the park for one of Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice or Mason Mount.

More Stories Gareth Southgate Jack Grealish Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.