David Ospina linked with a move to Juventus amid uncertain future with Napoli

David Ospina may the next Serie A goalkeeper on the move ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to a report from the Italian-based outlet Corriere dello Sport, Napoli is now open to offloading Ospina this summer.

Although now-former Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso leaned towards Ospina in key fixtures last season, new Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has made it clear to club officials that he prefers Meret to be the team’s starting goalkeeper for the upcoming new campaign.

Meret has gained plenty of support among Napoli club officials over this matter, especially considering the Italian’s strong run of performances over the end of the recent campaign.

As a result, Napoli is well now open to selling Ospina this summer, and the Colombian goalkeeper has already garnered interest from several Serie A clubs for a possible transfer deal.

The report notes that the likes of Juventus, Fiorentina and Sassuolo all have expressed interest in signing the veteran goalkeeper.

Juventus is on the lookout for a new backup goalkeeper, while Sassuolo is pondering whether to pursue a swap deal that would haul in Ospina and send veteran shot-stopper Andrea Consigli to Napoli.

Napoli has not yet opened up serious talks with any clubs for Ospina, but this may all change before the upcoming summer transfer window opens.

For Ospina, he is currently featuring with the Colombian national team in the 2021 Copa America.

A strong run of performances over this tournament would certainly raise his transfer value amid his expected departure from Napoli this summer.