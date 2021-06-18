Discharged: Christian Eriksen leaves hospital after operation, visits Denmark team and sends ‘thank you’ message for support

The Danish Football Union (their equivalent of the FA) have shared some heartwarming news this evening, Christian Eriksen has now been discharged from hospital after a ‘successful operation’.

Eriksen collapsed in Denmark’s European Championships opener against Finland, with the upsetting moment leading to the match being postponed by a couple of hours.

There’s been a lovely outpouring of support for the 29-year-old after the scary incident and Eriksen has today once again expressed his thanks to the masses for their well wishes.

The DBU also report that Eriksen visited his Denmark teammates today, after their valiant performance in a 2-1 defeat to Belgium last night.

It’s added that Eriksen will now return home to spend time with his family.

“Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet. Today he also visited the national team in Helsingor – and from there he will go home and spend time with his family.”

Eriksen has also sent a personal message:

“Thank you for the massive number of greetings – it has been incredible to see and feel. The operation went well, and I am doing really well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering them on against Russia on Monday.”

Sport report that the attacking midfielder has had to have a device implanted in his heart, which will help regulate the rhythm.

It’s lovely to see that Eriksen is back home with his family after such a deeply traumatic experience, the entire football world is with the Dane right now.