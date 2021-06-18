Done deal: Celtic beat Arsenal to the signing of highly-rated striker

It was always clear that Celtic needed to add something to their forward line going into next season, but this looks like a signing for the future rather than now.

Joey Dawson was highly thought of at Scunthorpe United as he started to push towards a place in the first team last season, but he’s still very raw and inexperienced.

Celtic have officially announced on their website that he has joined the club on a three-year deal, but it looks like he will go into the Colts team for next season.

Both Celtic and Rangers have managed to convince the Lowland League (5th tier) to allow them to put a Colts team into the league on a trial basis next season, but they won’t be eligible for promotion so it remains to be seen how competitive those games are and what good it does for the players.

Celtic fans will remember that Gary Hooper made the same move a few years ago and he went on to be very successful for the side so there will be hopes that Dawson will develop into a first-team player.

It’s also been reported that Arsenal had been showing an interest in signing the forward so it gives you an idea of how well regarded he is, and it will be interesting to see how he fares playing against senior sides next season.