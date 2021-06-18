Exclusive: Achraf Hakimi feels let down by PSG, Chelsea showing intent to get deal done

Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi feels Paris Saint-Germain’s efforts to sign him have been half-hearted, sources close to the player have exclusively told CaughtOffside.

Hakimi is currently in the middle of a tug of war between PSG and Chelsea, with both sides looking to take advantage of Inter Milan’s fragile financial situation, which has been caused by the adverse effects of the pandemic.

As CaughtOffside exclusively revealed earlier in the week, Hakimi’s preference would be a move to the Parc des Princes. The Madrid-born wing-back has family living near Paris, all of whom support PSG.

While PSG were, and remain, his number one choice, the Morocco international has always been conscious that where he will be playing his football come the start of next season will come down to money.

It’s for that exact reason that Chelsea fans now have grounds for optimism.

Sources close to Hakimi have exclusively informed CaughtOffside that he has become frustrated and confused by PSG’s half-hearted efforts to agree a deal with Inter Milan.

READ MORE: Chelsea exclusive: Achraf Hakimi decision could come down to family ties

PSG are understood to have been the first side to submit an official offer to Inter Milan, one which was swiftly rejected, but the French giants have been twiddling their thumbs for the last ten days.

PSG director Leonardo was in direct contact with Hakimi’s agent prior to the bid’s submission, which gave the player the impression that there was serious intent to get the deal done.

However, CaughtOffside now understand that Chelsea are frontrunners in the race to sign Hakimi, with the Blues negotiating with Inter Milan with purpose, the kind which has left the 22-year-old with the impression an agreement may now only be a matter of time.

The situation is on a knife-edge, with Hakimi still quietly hoping that PSG come back with an improved offer.

As things stand, though, the feeling is, with Chelsea’s willingness to stump up the cash, and a part-exchange deal also having been mooted as a possibility, Hakimi is currently closer to London than he is Paris.