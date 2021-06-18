Is it really any wonder that Harry Kane apparently wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

The club have once again become a laughing stock as their managerial chase goes from bad to worse.

MORE: Liverpool mess up quality free transfer

Antonio Conte could well have been the right man at just the right time for the north Londoners, but Daniel Levy couldn’t get that appointment over the line.

Step forward Paulo Fonseca who appeared to be close to signing on the dotted line at White Hart Lane.

Whether he was pushed aside or there were financial disagreements is unclear, but once Gennaro Gattuso came onto the market, Spurs appeared to vigorously go after the Italian.

Now, however, a furious fan backlash to the potential hire has seen the club abandon that pursuit too, according to the Evening Standard.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Never an option’ – Sporting director rubbishes links with outgoing Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos Manchester United deliver excellent financial results despite ongoing coronavirus pandemic issues World-class talent available this summer could be Arsenal bound for as little as £7m

That is likely to be as much to do with the #NoToGattuso hashtag that has been trending on social media platform Twitter as anything else.

What a mess.

When this happens @SpursOfficial you know you’ve scored a massive own goal (again) #NoToGattuso https://t.co/wlYn808l1a — Mr P (@Bobbert56) June 18, 2021

We go from one shambles to the next. Our reputation I didn’t think could be danger any further but Levy pulls it out of the bag. Gattuso would be a shocker and I think after being non-plussed with Fonseca many fans came round and bought into it. #NoToGattuso @SpursOfficial — PJC (@PJC78) June 18, 2021