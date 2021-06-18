Menu

Furious backlash from Tottenham fans sees north Londoners embarrassingly end Gattuso pursuit

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Is it really any wonder that Harry Kane apparently wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

The club have once again become a laughing stock as their managerial chase goes from bad to worse.

MORE: Liverpool mess up quality free transfer

Antonio Conte could well have been the right man at just the right time for the north Londoners, but Daniel Levy couldn’t get that appointment over the line.

Step forward Paulo Fonseca who appeared to be close to signing on the dotted line at White Hart Lane.

Gattuso AC Milan

Gattuso won’t be Tottenham’s new manager after a furious fan backlash

Whether he was pushed aside or there were financial disagreements is unclear, but once Gennaro Gattuso came onto the market, Spurs appeared to vigorously go after the Italian.

Now, however, a furious fan backlash to the potential hire has seen the club abandon that pursuit too, according to the Evening Standard.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Never an option’ – Sporting director rubbishes links with outgoing Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos
Manchester United deliver excellent financial results despite ongoing coronavirus pandemic issues
World-class talent available this summer could be Arsenal bound for as little as £7m

That is likely to be as much to do with the #NoToGattuso hashtag that has been trending on social media platform Twitter as anything else.

What a mess.

More Stories daniel levy Gennaro Gattuso paulo fonseca Rino Gattuso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.