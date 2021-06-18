Inter Milan asking for defender in exchange for Achraf Hakimi

Inter Milan are reportedly keen to see Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso included in any potential deal that would see Achraf Hakimi move the other way.

That’s according to Sky Sports Italy, who claims the Nerazzurri are likely to ask for Alonso in exchange for Hakimi.

Hakimi, 22, joined Inter Milan last summer following a £40.5m move from Real Madrid.

Since joining the Serie A champions, the Moroccan full-back has gone on to feature in 45 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a whopping 18 goals, along the way.

However, following what has been yet another impressive campaign, the 22-year-old is now being linked with a stunning summer move to Chelsea.

Sky Italy have the latest updates and they claim any potential negotiations could hinge on the Blues’ willingness to let Alonso move in the opposite direction.

In addition to Alonso, Sky Italy claim Inter Milan also like Zappacosta, although, as he’s a right-back, they would prefer to sign Alonso, who is, of course, a left-sided full-back.