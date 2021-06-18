Inter Milan searching for Eriksen replacement with Chelsea and Man United stars targeted

Following his shocking collapse earlier this week, reports in Italy have hinted that the Danish midfielder’s club side Inter Milan are already on the lookout for his replacement.

Although the midfielder appears to be making a recovery, it’s entirely possible that while he keeps his life, he’ll lose his footballing career.

Italian outlet Calciomercato claim that the Serie A champions are preparing for their creative midfielder to retire from action and in an attempt to cover his position is sounding out possible new signings.

READ MORE: Video: talkSPORT host Jason Cundy hilariously pranked by Steven Gerrard impressionist

It’s been noted that the Nezzuarri are interested in Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic and Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek.

Although both Kovacic and van de Beek are among the leading candidates to replace Eriksen, Inter Milan are also keen on rivals AC Milan’s midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu – however, Calciomercato notes that a move for the Turkey international is unlikely, despite him being out of contract in the coming days.

Both Kovacic and van de Beek are struggling to rack up game time under their respective bosses with a summer move likely to reignite their stagnating careers.