‘Just suit and vibes’ and ‘get rid of Southgate’ – These England fans react to dreary draw against Scotland in major Euros disappointment

Plenty of England supporters are done with Gareth Southgate after being left fuming with the former defender’s non-existent tactics that led to a goalless draw against rivals Scotland tonight.

The Three Lions dominated the possession but managed just one shot on target against the Tartan Army in a dismal performance from the side that were very heavily favoured.

Southgate listened to the calls from supporters after the first-half and brought on Jack Grealish early into the second period, but that key introduction did little to improve the side’s chance creation.

Fans will be expecting several changes to the starting lineup ahead of the final Group Stage clash against the Czech Republic, in something that would give the players a needed kick up the backside.

Here is how the infuriated England faithful reacted to the dull display:

SOUTHGATE is not the man to deliver silverware to this team. Benched players that should’ve start or rather come on earlier when game plan didn’t go as planned. No tactics, just suit and vibes. Btw, media hype ain’t doing this team lot of good cos it’s freaking average. ?? — MBrown ?? (@irigo_m) June 18, 2021

GET SOUTHGATE OUT — Jamie (@jxmiecoys) June 18, 2021

No tactics from Southgate at all, players were having to make it up as they go along. Pure embarrassment — Dak (@Dakk_MCFC) June 18, 2021

That is an absolute shambles. Southgate out. — Tom (@tom_avfc1) June 18, 2021

Get rid of Southgate. All our players are wasted under him, not like they put in any effort in that game like — Dan ??????? (@DanLUFC_) June 18, 2021

The most attacking, youthful, exciting side we’ve had in years. But they have the most negative, ridged, lethargic manager at the helm holding the country back. No ambition. Abysmal. A complete Snorefest. — Dan (@danhorner_) June 18, 2021

That was awful, and I have two questions:

1) What does Raheem Sterling have to do to get dropped?

2) Has Dominic Calvert-Lewin ran over Southgate’s dog or something? — Max (@MaxGarfield2003) June 18, 2021

Southgate has been in charge of the senior team for almost five years now and we still seem to lack a clear tactic, which is very worrying in what is the 50-year-old’s second major tournament in charge.

There’s simply far too much talent within the squad to be wasted so some massive changes need to be made sooner rather than later.