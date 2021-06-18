Juventus join Premier League duo in hunt for England international

Juventus are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is also on the radar of other top clubs, according to Tutto Juve.

Phillips is the flavour of the month, having put in a storming display for England in their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia. The Leeds star assisted Raheem Sterling for the only goal of the game.

While Marcelo Bielsa will be expecting him to return from the tournament ready to partake in preparations for the 2020/21 campaign, Leeds could have a fight on their hands to keep him around.

According to Tutto Juve, Juventus are interested in signing him.

Juventus endured a difficult season last time around. They’ll no doubt be looking to strengthen this summer in order to bolster Massimiliano Allegri’s squad ahead of next season.

Tutto Juve also mention Real Madrid, Manchester City and Tottenham as potential suitors for Phillips, who has clearly earned himself admirers from far and wide.

Just how much Leeds would demand in exchange for him remains to be seen, but they’re under no pressure to sell, and if he continues performing well at Euro 2020, his price will continue to soar.

