Though injuries played a huge part in why Liverpool were nowhere close to retaining their Premier League title last season, other aspects also need to be factored in.

Players underperformed at crucial stages of the campaign, perhaps as a result of the air of invincibility being pierced.

That’s arguably Jurgen Klopp’s biggest challenge ahead of the 2021/22 season. Just which players can he rely on to do the business for him and bring the Reds back to where they were collectively 12 months ago.

One player who could be on his way out of Anfield according to Don Balon is Roberto Firmino.

Whilst the Brazilian is a real favourite amongst the players and supporters, the fact remains that he just hasn’t done the business in front of goal for a while now.

To that end, the outlet are reporting that the German has already identified a replacement.

Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak has been named as the target who can fire them back to greatness, though it’s not clear at this stage how willing the Basques will be to part with one of their star players.