It’s been clear for a while that Barcelona have problems in their defence.

Long before the 8-2 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich, it had been identified that it didn’t matter how much magic dust Lionel Messi sprinkled on a Barca performance, they simply couldn’t rely on their back four.

Ronald Koeman has sought to address the issues to an extent, given that he’s brought through Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza from the club’s La Masia academy.

However, they still need a leader at the back, particularly when you consider that the 2021/22 campaign is likely to be Gerard Pique’s last in the blaugrana shirt.

To that end, AS cited by Sport Witness, are reporting that Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu has become a player of interest.

There’s much to admire about the Turkish hard man’s play, and from a Barca perspective, he’s very reminiscent of their former captain and leader, Carles Puyol.

If the club were able to acquire his services and he came anywhere close to Puyol’s level of performance, the Camp Nou faithful would have a new defensive icon in their ranks.