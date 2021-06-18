Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp huge admirer of ‘very good’ Crystal Palace managerial target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Crystal Palace target Lucien Favre.

Ever since it was announced that Roy Hodgson was to leave Selhurst Park, Palace have been on the lookout for a new manager.

As has been reported by the Guardian, Lucien Favre, formerly of Borussia Monchengladbach, Nice and Borussia Dortmund, has emerged as a target.

Whether Palace will be successful in their efforts to appoint the Swiss mastermind remains to be seen, but the prospect of getting him through the door will no doubt be exciting the fans.

READ MORE: Crystal Palace chief offers Arsenal and Tottenham hope of clinching Wilfried Zaha transfer

Favre is a manager of real pedigree, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp formerly revealing himself as an admirer.

As Favre was appointed the new Dortmund manager, Klopp told BILD during an interview:

“I think the choice is extraordinarily good. A very good coach back in the Bundesliga in a very good club,”

Palace, having released half their squad at the end of their contracts, have a real opportunity to build something under new management.

They have to get the appointment right, and all signs point towards Favre being the man for the job.