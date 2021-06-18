Liverpool will have to turn their attention to targets other than Florian Neuhaus as they look to replace Georginio Wijnaldum as the German has decided to stay at Monchengladbach this summer.

Tobi Altschaffl of Bild reports that there is no ‘movement’ regarding a transfer away, despite SPORT1 and the general media speculation suggesting that the 24-year-old is in the sights of Liverpool.

A switch to the Reds may no longer be an option for the ace as Altschaffl adds that Neuhaus has decided to stay with the Bundesliga outfit for at least another year after talks with manager Adi Hutter.

Neuhaus has established himself as a fine player since he was given the chance to feature in the Bundesliga by Monchengladbach after being recruited by second-tier 1860 Munich in 2017.

The all-around midfielder could see his stock increase this summer as he’s away with Germany for the Euros, though Neuhaus – who has won six caps, will find it difficult to break into the starting lineup.

At Florian Neuhaus there is no movement regarding a transfer. The midfielder recently had a good chat with the new Gladbach coach Adi Hütter. Clear trend: Neuhaus will stay for at least another year at Mönchengladbach. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) June 18, 2021

Neuhaus has made 116 appearances for Monchengladbach, scoring 16 times, registering 20 assists and experiencing a bit of Champions League and Europa League football along the way.

Six of the midfielder’s goals and six assists came this season as he helped Monchengladbach to an eight-placed finish, there’s no doubt that him staying will be key to their chances of improving.

This development will be annoying for Liverpool supporters given the talk about Jurgen Klopp’s personal role in trying to land the ace, but perhaps they could look at Neuhaus down the line and he’s only 24.