Liverpool defender on the verge of joining Newcastle United after snubbing contract extension

Liverpool defensive prospect Remi Savage is set to sign for Newcastle United after rejecting a contract extension, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Savage was, as per the report, offered a contract extension with Liverpool. One year extra on his deal, which would see him remain with the club he supported as a boy and compete for game-time in Jurgen Klopp’s defence.

While the odds would be firmly stacked against Savage, Klopp has shown willingness to give opportunities to younger players at the back, the likes of Rhys Williams, Neco Williams and, of course, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, the Liverpool Echo report that Savage is not prepared to sit around and wait for his chance. Instead, he will pursue first-team football elsewhere, with Newcastle United set to sign him.

The outlet predict that Liverpool will bank around £250K through compensation, upon Savage’s departure to St. James’ Park. It’s hardly enough to bolster Klopp’s transfer budget, but every little helps.

As for Savage, he now has a point to move up North – and who knows – if he is to establish himself as a Premier League standard player, he could always move back to Anfield in the future.

