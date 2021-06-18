Menu

Liverpool expected to launch summer bid for Bundesliga ace

Liverpool FC
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are expected to launch a summer bid for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

That’s according to Sport1 journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claims the Reds are preparing to up their pursuit of the midfielder.

Neuhaus, 24, joined Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following season.

Since arriving at Borussia Park, Neuhaus has gone on to feature in 116 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 36 goals, along the way.

Best known for his commanding style of play, Neuhaus also has an attacking streak, best demonstrated by his stunning long-range effort against Mainz during the 2019-20 season.

The young German’s impressive form has now seen him linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Liverpool.

Despite recent claims that the 24-year-old has already agreed to join Bayern Munich, Plettenberg believes Klopp’s Liverpool is an option that is of major interest to the midfielder.

Although the update is hugely positive for Liverpool fans, nothing is expected to be finalised before the end of this summer’s Euros.

