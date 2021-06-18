Though most of the noise coming out of the Camp Nou appears to be positive where Lionel Messi is concerned, Barcelona have hit a huge stumbling block to his expected renewal.

So much so, that it’s entirely likely that the Argentinian will be contract free within a fortnight.

Don Balon cite ESPN as saying that an accord between the player and the Catalans was agreed a few weeks ago, and president, Joan Laporta, has even suggested via the official Barcelona website that Messi has made things very easy for the club.

However, Financial Fair Play issues mean that there’s no way the club can tie him down to a new contract until other players have been sold.

Given the contracts it’s believed that some are on, it’s no wonder that they don’t want to move to another club.

The delay could well work in the favour of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City too. Despite always telling whoever would listen that he wanted Messi to stay at the club of his heart, Guardiola could surely be tempted to make an offer once Messi has officially become a free agent.