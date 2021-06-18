Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target’s stance over his future has been revealed

Manchester United and Chelsea target Raphael Varane is yet to make a definitive decision on his future, according to Goal.

As is mentioned in the report, speculation regarding Varane’s future as a Real Madrid player has been intensifying in recent weeks.

The Frenchman’s contract with Los Blancos is due to expire next summer, meaning the club have to decide either to cash-in or run the risk of losing him on a free.

That is, assuming that he will not be signing an extension to his deal and deciding that his future lies at the Santiago Bernabeu.

MORE: Exclusive: Achraf Hakimi feels let down by PSG, Chelsea showing intent to get deal done

Goal’s understanding is that a definitive decision is yet to be made, with Varane focusing on the task at hand with France at Euro 2020.

Interest from Man United and Chelsea is noted in the report, but there are no certainties that he will be leaving Madrid this summer.

The door is still open for him to stay at the club. You imagine once Euro 2020 is done and dusted, he will have an opportunity to think things through.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news