Man United blow as defender expected to stay with Spanish side

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been dealt a blow in his pursuit of a new defender after it was been reported that centre-back Jules Kounde is likely to stay with Sevilla.

That’s according to a recent report from AS (relayed by MEN), who claims that despite being wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, the highly-rated defender is expected to stay where he is this summer.

Kounde, 22, is understood to have come close to joining Manchester City last summer – however, following a difference in valuation, both clubs were unable to reach an agreement.

Despite seeing a move to the English champions fall through, this year sees Kounde the subject of yet more speculation.

Strongly linked with a move to City’s bitter rivals United, the Red Devils are understood to be on the lookout for a new centre-back to partner Harry Maguire.

However, if AS’ most recent report is anything to go by – a move for Kounde is unlikely due to Sevilla demanding upwards of €50m for their prize asset.

 

