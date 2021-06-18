The coronavirus pandemic continues to hit football clubs hard financially, with transfer fees well down on previous seasons, and clubs renegotiating salaries with their highest earners.

Everyone is needing to do their bit to ensure that trading can continue as near to normal operating levels as is practicable.

To that end, Manchester United will be delighted with their most recent set of financial results.

Say what you like about Ed Woodward and Co., but against the backdrop of the pandemic, they’ve still managed to ensure that the club have only suffered a four percent drop in overall revenue, according to the Daily Mail.

The figures posted for the period January to March 2021 note that the Red Devils made £118.3million compared to £123.7m for the same period last year, and that’s without supporters being allowed back into Old Trafford.

With any luck, the health of their finances will hopefully see the board release sufficient funds to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the Norwegian to strengthen the squad as needed.