According to an exclusive report from our friends at the Laziali, via an interview with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Maurizio Sarri is ‘incredibly keen’ on recruiting Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea.

Romano has told the Laziali that Sarri, who has just been appointed as manager on a two-year contract, has ‘incredibly fond’ memories of his time working alongside Loftus-Cheek at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek enjoyed the best season of his promising career to date under the tutelage of Sarri during the 18/19 campaign, contributing 10 goals and five assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

The midfielder showed what he’s capable of in a rare campaign that wasn’t plagued by constant injury troubles, but one setback unfortunately came at a nightmare time for Loftus-Cheek.

The England international was injured in a friendly against MLS side New England Revolution, which took place before the Europa League final took place in a heartbreaking moment.

Loftus-Cheek was then sidelined for the final he helped his boyhood club book a place, as he notched a key goal and assist across the two semi-final legs against Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to the Laziali via Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A outfit are hoping to recruit the versatile midfielder on a loan that includes a permanent option, but the ace’s €4m-a-year wages are problematic.

Loftus-Cheek spent this season on loan at a fellow West London club in Fulham, but despite starting 22 of his 31 Premier League appearances the 6ft4 ace didn’t really shine and couldn’t stop the side from being relegated.

With the midfielder, who can play in a traditional central midfield role, as a No.10 or as a winger, contracted until the summer of 2014 the Blues are in a safe position when it comes to Loftus-Cheek.

Lazio would certainly have one of the most gifted midfields in Serie A if they could land Loftus-Cheek, as he’d line up alongside Serbian star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and silky Spaniard Luis Alberto.

