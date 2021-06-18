Following a standout Ligue 1 campaign, AS Monaco has now set out to bolster its defensive line.

Monaco’s first order of business this summer is to sign an experienced center-back, especially as the side is set to take part in UEFA Champions League qualification fixtures in the coming months.

Monaco manager Niko Kovac is well involved in transfer discussions with club officials over this matter and has now requested that the side sign one of his former players.

According to a report from the French-based outlet Foot Mercato, Monaco is now in early talks with soon-to-be former Bayern Munich center-back Jerome Boateng.

Kovac managed Boateng for a couple of seasons during the Croatian manager’s short run with Bayern, which included triumph in the 2018/2019 Bundesliga season.

Monaco is well intrigued with signing the Bundesliga veteran due to his impending status as a free agent.

Bayern announced back in April that it would not reach out to Boateng to open up contract extension talks, which will then see him to leave the club as a free agent on June 30.

Before Boateng even reaches free agency, Monaco would like to win the race for his signature and come to terms with him for a multi-year free transfer deal.

The report adds that talks between the two sides are “progressing” and that the Ligue 1 side has already submitted an initial free transfer offer to the German defender.

Boateng has garnered notable interest from other clubs as well for a possible transfer deal.

Rome-based sides Lazio and AS Roma have also been linked with the 32-year-old as of late, although it is not known whether either side plans to take the lead over Monaco to sign the German talent.

Boateng’s performances this past season well proved that he can still perform at a formidable level in Europe, which was noted by his prominent showings against the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Lazio.

Even at this stage in his career, Boateng still has plenty left in the tank as a defender.