After weeks of speculation and the eventual apparent acceptance of Real Madrid’s new contract offer, Sergio Ramos will, finally, not be continuing his playing career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s believed that the Los Blancos captain had decided to stay with the Spanish giants only to be informed that there was a deadline to their offer which was missed.

That means one of the world’s best defenders will be on the market this summer, and a free transfer to boot.

Though pace may long since have deserted him, any club wanting an absolute warrior at the heart of their back line has to be in the market for Ramos’ services.

One club who won’t be in the queue, however, are Ramos’ former employers, Sevilla.

In an interview with Deportes Cuatro, cited by AS, the Andalusian club’s sporting director, Monchi, noted that the deal was never going to happen.

“My answer makes no difference but I can only agree 100% with what Sergio said, it was never an option, either for him or for us,” he said.

“Obviously, Sevilla has always been in his heart – he came up through our youth academy. But this wasn’t the moment for our paths to cross again, and it never has been a possibility.”