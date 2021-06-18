It’s fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur have become something of a laughing stock of late, mainly due to their appalling manner of acquiring a new manager.

It was thought that Antonio Conte would join the north London outfit after quitting Internazionale, despite taking them to their first Serie A title in 10 years.

A difference of opinion over finances is believed to be why that deal didn’t get over the line, with similar noises being made about the failed Paulo Fonseca appointment.

Throw in supporter backlash at the news that Gennaro Gattuso then emerged as the front runner for the job, effectively rendering that route moribund, and Daniel Levy finds himself in a real quandary.

However, as ESPN now note, another high-profile name has entered the frame, and this is one that Spurs fans can’t really have any complaints about.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag has been on the north Londoner’s radar for a while now, which really begs the question why they didn’t just plump for him in the first place.