Menu

Official: Chelsea midfielder leaves the club after eight years

Posted by

Marco van Ginkel has officially left Chelsea to join PSV Eindhoven on a permanent basis, the club announced via Twitter.

van Ginkel joined Chelsea from Vitesse Arnhem in the summer of 2013, partaking in pre-season with the Blues under Jose Mourinho.

He was given the opportunity to start in an early-season League Cup clash with Swindon Town, during which he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

That was the last that Chelsea fans ever got to see of him, with loans to AC Milan, Stoke City and PSV Eindhoven following.

MORE: Exclusive: Achraf Hakimi feels let down by PSG, Chelsea showing intent to get deal done

Marco van Ginkel playing for PSV

Marco van Ginkel celebrates a goal for PSV Eindhoven

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka makes stunning save to deny Sweden a certain goal
Leicester City star reminiscent of Carles Puyol is already on Barcelona’s radar
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp huge admirer of ‘very good’ Crystal Palace managerial target

It was at PSV where van Ginkel enjoyed the best period of his career, captaining the Dutch giants to the Eredivisie title.

However, he has only recently returned from a two-year stint away from the game, during which his career was threatened.

As a result, it was always going to be unlikely that Chelsea would extend his contract further.

It has today been announced that van Ginkel has officially become a PSV Eindhoven player, joining on a free transfer.

]

Click here for more of the latest transfer news

More Stories Marco van Ginkel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.