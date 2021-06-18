Official: Chelsea midfielder leaves the club after eight years

Marco van Ginkel has officially left Chelsea to join PSV Eindhoven on a permanent basis, the club announced via Twitter.

van Ginkel joined Chelsea from Vitesse Arnhem in the summer of 2013, partaking in pre-season with the Blues under Jose Mourinho.

He was given the opportunity to start in an early-season League Cup clash with Swindon Town, during which he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

That was the last that Chelsea fans ever got to see of him, with loans to AC Milan, Stoke City and PSV Eindhoven following.

MORE: Exclusive: Achraf Hakimi feels let down by PSG, Chelsea showing intent to get deal done

It was at PSV where van Ginkel enjoyed the best period of his career, captaining the Dutch giants to the Eredivisie title.

However, he has only recently returned from a two-year stint away from the game, during which his career was threatened.

As a result, it was always going to be unlikely that Chelsea would extend his contract further.

It has today been announced that van Ginkel has officially become a PSV Eindhoven player, joining on a free transfer.

(????)???? ????! ?? No more loans. Marco van Ginkel is officially ??! ?#VooruitMarco pic.twitter.com/lHJhiqqRtK — PSV (@PSV) June 18, 2021

‘Ik ben ervan overtuigd dat ik van toegevoegde waarde ga zijn voor deze mooie club’ ?#VooruitMarco https://t.co/Be8aNHAHej — PSV (@PSV) June 18, 2021

]

