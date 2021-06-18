Menu

Photo: New photos of Manchester United’s home shirt for 2021/22 emerge online

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The design of Manchester United’s new home shirt for the 2021/22 Premier League season has long been known, however, any pictures of it have been scarce and not very clear.

Now sponsored by Team Viewer, the shirt is a traditional looking round collared version, all red with white collar and trim, as well as the signature three Adidas stripes.

Sleeve sponsor Kohler is on the left arm, whilst a gold Red Devil can be seen on the reverse just below the collar.

