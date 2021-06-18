Menu

Player overhaul expected at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta intends to be ruthless in summer transfer window

Arsenal FC
Posted by

This is shaping up to be a pivotal summer for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

The north Londoners failed to qualify for European football for the first time in 25 years last season, so the pressure is already on the Spaniard even before a ball has been kicked in earnest in the 2021/22 season.

MORE: Liverpool mess up quality free transfer

However, desperate times call for desperate measures, so it’s arguably with that in mind that Arteta is looking to overhaul the playing squad before the start of the campaign.

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal

According to football.london, Leicester City star, James Maddison appears to be top of the shopping list, with Martin Odegaard, who enjoyed a successful loan at the club in the second half of last season, also coveted.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham transfer for Jesse Lingard would see midfielder become Hammers’ top earner
Wolves star included in Rafa Benitez’s talks with Everton
Exclusive: Achraf Hakimi feels let down by PSG, Chelsea showing intent to get deal done

It seems that either player would be a foil for Emile Smith Rowe, who would appear to be one player that Arteta will place much faith in.

Clearly, the manager can’t afford to take any gambles and has to get this absolutely right in order to get Arsenal back where they belong.

More Stories Emile Smith Rowe James Maddison Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Ainslee Hafeni says:
    June 18, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Smith Rowe he is an untouchable player to me. just like Saka, Tierney, Martinelli ,Magahles , Thomas Partey, Nelson and Balogun thats all.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.