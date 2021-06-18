This is shaping up to be a pivotal summer for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

The north Londoners failed to qualify for European football for the first time in 25 years last season, so the pressure is already on the Spaniard even before a ball has been kicked in earnest in the 2021/22 season.

However, desperate times call for desperate measures, so it’s arguably with that in mind that Arteta is looking to overhaul the playing squad before the start of the campaign.

According to football.london, Leicester City star, James Maddison appears to be top of the shopping list, with Martin Odegaard, who enjoyed a successful loan at the club in the second half of last season, also coveted.

It seems that either player would be a foil for Emile Smith Rowe, who would appear to be one player that Arteta will place much faith in.

Clearly, the manager can’t afford to take any gambles and has to get this absolutely right in order to get Arsenal back where they belong.