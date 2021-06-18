Potential boost for Arsenal as Euro 2020 star hints at possible transfer this summer

Arsenal fans may be excited that the standard of player that they’ve been linked with is getting better, while it’s likely that a few potential stars will emerge at Euro 2020 so further links are probable.

Someone who has been touted for a move to the Emirates is Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, and it does sound like he could be on the way somewhere this summer.

A report from Goal looked at the potential links with Arsenal, and these comments do make it sound like he could be on the move once Italy’s tournament is over:

“The transfer rumours are just talk. I will decide after the European Championship. There’s such an important competition to play in, and I’m only focused on this. I rely on what happens on the pitch, the real things, everything else is just gossip, it’s useless to talk about it.”

From an Italy point of view that’s exactly what you would want to hear as it suggests he’s focussed on them and nothing else, while it also makes sense that he doesn’t want to be distracted either.

It’s an interesting one for Arsenal as it will only add to the excitement if he has a great Euros, but that could also jack his price up and attract further interest.

It will probably be a few weeks before Italy exit the competition, but these rumours will likely get stronger once the tournament is over.